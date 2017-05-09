Mississippi River to reach flood stage in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials are predicting minor flooding as the Mississippi River reaches flood stage and beyond in Memphis, but no homes or businesses are expected to be affected.

Experts say the river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 34 feet on Tuesday. Officials say the Mississippi should crest at 36.5 feet Saturday before slowly decreasing.

Shelby County Office of Preparedness Director Dale Lane says emergency officials have been reviewing flood data and models. Lane says “this should be a short-lived minor flooding event.”

Lane says homes and businesses are not expected to flood.

However, the river has flooded part of the Greenbelt Park, located on Mud Island near downtown Memphis.

Officials say events associated with the Memphis in May tourist event should not be affected.