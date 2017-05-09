Mugshots : Madison County : 5/08/17 – 5/09/17

1/30 Matthew Richardson Violation of community corrections

2/30 Schavral Wallace Assault

3/30 William Garner Violation of community corrections

4/30 William Diffee Failure to appear

5/30 Vickie Cockrell Failure to appear

6/30 Tiffany Moody Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/30 Terry Hurt Contempt of court

8/30 Stacy Swain Violation of probation

9/30 Shawn Riley Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

10/30 Shateriall Spence Failure to appear

11/30 Randall Lowe Shoplifting

12/30 Phillip Thomas Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/30 Milanda Scales Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/30 Marcal Ford Criminal simulation

15/30 Lucas Glover Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/30 Kyle Knolton No charges entered

17/30 Kelsey King Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/30 Keith Jones No charges entered

19/30 Julius Ross Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/30 Jaycent Cox Violation of probation

21/30 Horatio Harrison Failure to appear

22/30 Dionte Chapman Violation of probation

23/30 David Nelson Aggravated assault, failure to appear

24/30 David Milton Violation of conditions of community supervision

25/30 Danielle Norwood Violation of community corrections

26/30 Cody Kulikowski Violation of community corrections

27/30 Christopher Maitland DUI, evading arrest, reckless driving

28/30 Carrie Shehata Leaving the scene of an accident

29/30 Antonio Davis Sex offender registry violations

30/30 Adam Cary Public intoxication





























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/09/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.