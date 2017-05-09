Pinnacle Foods to hold employee meeting about future of Jackson plant

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a developing story, Pinnacle Foods says it’s discontinuing many foods made at its Jackson plant.

An employee told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the plant will hold an employee meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the civic center concerning the future of the longtime Jackson facility.

After issuing a nationwide recall last week over listeria concerns, the New Jersey-based food company announced Monday it is discontinuing 16 Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items. The company CEO says the recall accelerated the decision to do away with the products.

Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and french toast were recalled after inspectors said the products might be contaminated with listeria.

