Redemption Road Rescue to host open house

JACKSON, Tenn. –This one’s for cowboys and cowgirls here in our area.

This Saturday, May 13, Redemption Road Rescue will host an open house at its facility here in Jackson.

That’ll run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You and your little ones can meet the horses, talk with volunteers, and see live training demonstrations.

It’s free and open to the public.

You can also buy food, t-shirts, and crafts.

For more information, call (731) 616-1440.