Veterans organization to host free weekend concert

JACKSON, Tenn. –Sip on locally crafted beer and enjoy live music, all to help veterans.

Coming up on Friday, May 12, Wille Pete, a non-profit organization that supports the Wounded Warrior Project, will host a military band fundraiser.

That’ll run from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Samuel T. Bryant Distillery in Jackson.

During the event, you can sample and buy beer and visit a food truck.

Proceeds will go to the group to help with their work.