WEATHER UPDATE

DRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS WITH TEMPERATURES WARMING INTO THE 80S ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH WEDNESDAY. A COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY MOVE TOWARD THE REGION STARTING WEDNESDAY NIGHT MAKING ITS WAY INTO THE MID-SOUTH BY FRIDAY. THIS WILL MEAN THERE WILL BE A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS STARTING WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING INTO FRIDAY. DRY WEATHER, PLEASANT TEMPERATURES AND LOW H

UMIDITIES ARE EXPECTED FOR THE WEEKEND.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com