Bruceton in May Festival coming up this weekend

BRUCETON, Tenn. –Gear up for a weekend, perfect for families in here in west Tennessee.

On Saturday, May 13, the 16th Annual Bruceton in May Festival will kick off at Bruceton Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m.

At the event, you can enjoy magic shows, live music, tasty barbecue, and a petting zoo.

The festival is free and open to everyone.

For more information, call Bruceton City Hall at (731) 586-2401.