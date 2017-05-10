The Eagles think they have the key to beat North Side in the district championship

JACKSON, Tenn. — The last time Jackson Christian and North Side faced off, Rodrigo Atilano and the Indians put on a scoring clinic winning that one 5-1 in the Best of The West tournament.

But now, things are different according to Eagles coach Jeff Lean. His team was missing senior leader Marshall Davis, and now that he’s back, so is their confidence.

“For us, their the only team in the state of Tennessee that has beat us and so we know that we are right there with them, it’s just a matter of putting in a game plan and really just executing the way we did with Madison yesterday,” Lean said.

The match is set for Thursday night, at North Side, at 5:30 p.m.