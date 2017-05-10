Food vendors set up to serve Strawberry Festival favorites

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — It’s that time of year. The 80th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival is into its fourth day.

We spoke Wednesday with food vendors about their week of serving up fair favorites to the thousands who visit Humboldt.

West Tennessean James Pope tells us he’s a third-generation vendor. He says they’ve been part of the Strawberry Festival for the past 79 years.

He said they spent two weeks preparing for the event.

“Even though I’m not from here, I feel like I’ve got a whole family here from Humboldt, because the same people come every year,” Pope said. “They sit on our picnic tables and talk to us and tell us about their family and ask about our family, and that’s the part the makes you feel good.”

Pope says he operates 10 food trailers during the festival.

See a full schedule of Strawberry Festival events at the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce website.