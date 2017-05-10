Generals continue 20 games in 20 days

JACKSON, Tenn. — So far in the 2017 season, the Jackson Generals are off to a good start. With the grueling 100 plus game schedule, things can get a bit rough in the dog days of summer for some players, and when you’re losing, it makes things that much worse. But fortunately for the Generals, their the best in their division right now. But in order to get through the tough division and long season, players like center fielder, Evan Marzilli, have a cliche, but positive approach.

“It’s almost like you kind of got to block the future out of your head,” Marzilli said. “You just need to worry about one day at a time and just worry about, okay, we have our game today, because we play so many of them it’s not like one game a week and we have a lot of time to prepare. Just one day at a time.”

Manager, J.R. House, talks about how to keep his group focused through the long season and what their ultimate goal is in the long run.

“The biggest thing is just trying to get the guys back on track, losing kind of brings the worst out of everyone, so it’s a much more friendly environment and the chemistry is much better whenever you’re winning,” House said. “But at the same time, the most important thing is to develop. Help these guys get to the big leagues and try to live out their dream.”