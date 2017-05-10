Health execs host tour of rehab hospital opening soon in Jackson

A new health care facility is under construction in the Hub City, but not for long.

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a matter of weeks, the Spire Rehabilitation Hospital will be open to the public.

“We have waited a long time for this, and so now we’re opening up this 50,000-square-foot building with 48 beds and a lot of room to grow,” Spire Rehabilitation Hospital CEO Julie Taylor said.

The facility is located at 616 West Forest Avenue. Health officials gave an inside look Wednesday as well as explained new features that’ll be offered to patients.

There will be a grand opening June 14 for the public, and the facility will open with patients July 1.

“The facility has state-of-the-art patient rooms as well as nursing care, pharmacy, cafeteria and lots of day rooms for activities of daily living,” West Tennessee Healthcare Executive Vice President Dr. Lisa Piercey said.

Health representatives said having a new space will benefit the community.

“That’s going to be better for the patient, better for the providers and certainly better for families that are coming to visit,” Dr. Piercey said.

The old location, inside the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, has been in use for the past 28 years. Having a free-standing building will allow health care professionals to better serve patients.

“It’s purposeful, so it has a lot of different surfaces so therapists can go out and work with our patients outside so that we can reintegrate back into their normal activities once they leave us,” Taylor said.

Health officials said the hospital will take care of people with all types of medical issues.

“Stroke patients, to patients with traumatic brain injuries, patients with joint replacement and major orthopedic injuries as well as those with cardiac issues and just general debilitation,” Dr. Piercey said.

Planning out the transition to a brand new building can be a long process, but officials said they’re glad opening day is almost here.

“To see this building and this facility come to fruition, it’s really thrilling, and we can’t wait for the public to see it,” Dr. Piercey said.

The hospital is a 50/50 joint venture between West Tennessee Healthcare and HealthSouth. Officials say the estimated cost of the project, including equipment, is roughly $23 million.