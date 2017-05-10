Henry Co. tourism brings in $55 million in 2015

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The numbers are in, and one West Tennessee county is reeling in the big bucks.

The U.S. Travel Association released their final reports for 2015, showing that Henry County brought in more than $55 million that year and has been increasing steadily since 2010.

“From eight years ago it’s up $46 million to $55 million. That’s a significant increase for us,” Henry County Alliance CEO David Hamilton said.

Many say Kentucky Lake is the center of tourism in Henry County, attracting thousands of people from all over the world for fishing tournaments, the World’s Biggest Fish Fry, river runs and more.

“We have the Boss Hoss motorcycle rally and Enough Grace Ministries and a triathlon,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got a pool of money now that we can go out and attract different events, and I think that has been a big difference.”

The tourism industry doesn’t just bring in money to Henry County — it also saves money.

“If it weren’t for tourism, all of our local taxpayers would have to pay another $616 a year in state and local taxes to make up the difference if we lost all that tourism revenue,” Hamilton said.

Officials said the partnership between the lake and the city of Paris has only grown tourism in the area.

“The city of Paris and I think the lake area has really grown to work together,” Paris Landing State Park General Manager Gary McEntire said. “The lake area needs the city of Paris and the city of Paris doesn’t want to do without the lake. It’s an excellent partnership to have, a good marriage to have.”

County leaders said they are creating new events this year and next to continue increasing tourism revenue, such as a music festival on the lake.