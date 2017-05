Learn about plants at upcoming state park workshop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. –Learn about nature and have fun in the great outdoors.

Coming up on Saturday, May 13, head to Ghost River State Natural Area in Fayette County for a Plant ID Workshop, starting at 9:30 a.m.

During the event, you can learn to recognize plants found in Tennessee swamps.

Participants should plan to wear sturdy boots. The workshop costs $10 for adults 13 and older, and is free for kids 12 and under.