Man accused of leaving injured dog tied to tree

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man appeared Wednesday in court after police say he tied his dog to a tree and left him to die.

According to court papers, James Huntsman took his dog to an animal clinic on Airways Boulevard and became irate when the vet told him his dog had a broken back and other injuries and should be put down.

He is then accused of dragging the dog by his collar across the street, tying him to a tree and leaving.

Officers have charged him with cruelty to animals and public intoxication.