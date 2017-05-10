Mother files wrongful death suit against bounty hunters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The mother of a Tennessee man who authorities say was killed by bounty hunters has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against seven men charged with her son’s death and two bail bond companies.

The lawsuit filed by Anita Jenkins says bounty hunters killed her 24-year-old son in a case of mistaken identity. The suit says he and three other men were sitting in a car when bounty hunters rushed the vehicle with weapons drawn and then opened fire when the men tried to flee.

Seven bounty hunters are facing murder and other charges in connection with the death of Jalen Milan and the wounding of another man in the car. Online court records show that only two of the men have attorneys. Those lawyers did not return messages seeking comment.