Mugshots : Madison County : 5/09/17 – 5/10/17

1/17 Martin Anderson DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/17 Zachary Hendrix Failure to appear

3/17 Tony Spencer Aggravated assault, vandalism

4/17 Tony Jarrett Failure to appear

5/17 Thomas Ware Violation of probation

6/17 Terry Lee Bolding Contempt of court

7/17 Ronnie Pannell Evading arrest, habitual motor offender

8/17 Lorenzo Reyes Violation of probation

9/17 Justin Terry Violation of community corrections

10/17 James Huntsman Cruelty to animals, public intoxication

11/17 Hannah Wilhite Violation of probation

12/17 Gregory Ware No charges entered

13/17 Felicia Forman Simple domestic assault

14/17 Charles Turner Failure to report accident, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Brandon Theus Return for court

16/17 Angela Bishop Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

17/17 Allen Arnold Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/09/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/10/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.