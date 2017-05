Plus-size modeling competition coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –See local models hit the runway in an upcoming competition.

Coming up on Saturday, May 13, a plus-size modeling competition will start at 7:00 p.m. at The Star Center here in Jackson.

The competition is exclusively for teens and women sizes 14W and up.

Tickets cost $20 each.

For more information, call (731) 332-2839.