Slight Chance for Rain Tonight & Tomorrow

________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Wednesday

Skies have been cloudy and clear at times today, but despite the clouds, temperatures are warming up to the lower and middle 80s again in West Tennessee. One more warm day is forecast for tomorrow as the chance for rain slowly increases. Rain continues to look likely on Friday.

TONIGHT

There’s a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves closer to West Tennessee tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with light winds and low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

A low pressure system will move into West Tennessee on Thursday and Friday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it appears that the likeliest chance for rain will take place from Thursday night through Friday morning and afternoon. For updates on the forecast for the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parades this week, stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the chance for rain and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

