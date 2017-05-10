The Strawberry Festival Parade will happen, rain or shine

HUMBOLDT, TENN. — The show in Humboldt marches on.

“The festival will happen rain or shine and short of severe weather, we will have a parade Friday morning,” festival president Ashley Culpepper said.

The 80th Annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival is in full effect and all eyes are on the weather for Friday’s grand floats parade.

“Maybe some shift due to weather but it won’t be any earlier most likely but it might be a little later. We will determine that as we get a little closer, ” Culpepper said.

Thursday, floats will make their way down Main Street as part of the world’s largest non-motorized parade known as the junior floats parade.

“All floats have to be hand pulled. Everybody has to walk, so it’s unique. There aren’t many like that around,” Culpepper said.

Over 30,000 people are expected in the city of Humboldt on Friday.

“I have been working since the first of April on my yard planting flowers and just getting ready for Strawberry Festival,” resident Karen Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie has lived on Main Street for 10 years and has made it a tradition to tidy up her yard before the big day.

“It’s about two weeks people start looking for their perfect spots to watch the parade,” Mackenzie shared.

People like Susie Graves who is glad she claimed her perfect spot days ago.

“I thank the people that let us sit in their yards and all. I think people should respect them and clean up their mess afterwards,” Graves said.

Organizers hope the Strawberry Festival is picked for your weekend plans.

Culpepper said his team will continue to monitor the weather until the parade start time.