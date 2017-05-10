TBI: Cousins nabbed in Hardeman Co. jury tampering investigation

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman are charged with trying to influence the vote of a juror in a DUI case, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Cecilia Hadley, 56, of Bolivar, and Delbert Pattat Jr., 53, of Toone, both were charged Monday with improper influence of a juror, according to a TBI release.

TBI special agents began investigating the pair in September 2016 at the request of District Attorney General Mike Dunavant.

The investigation revealed the cousins participated in an effort to influence a juror’s vote in a DUI case in Hardeman County, according to the release.

The Hardeman County grand jury on Monday returned indictments against Hadley and Pattat. Both were booked into the Hardeman County Jail and later released on their own recognizance.