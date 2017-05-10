Thunderstorms Possible Thursday Evening



Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. Wednesday

There’s a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight and a chance for isolated showers tomorrow morning but most of West Tennessee should remain dry tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with light winds and low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Skies will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

A low pressure system will move into West Tennessee on Thursday night and Friday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. There’s a marginal (1 out of 5) to a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Thursday evening with a broken line of showers and thunderstorms expected to move south into northwest Tennessee.



While the risk for severe weather is relatively low right now, if a thunderstorm does become strong or severe, the main concerns would be with hail and strong winds. It appears that the likeliest chance for rain will take place from Thursday night through Friday morning and afternoon. Showers will taper off Friday night, leaving us with drier weather and clear skies over the weekend.

