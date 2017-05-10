Troopers: Multi-vehicle crash in Haywood County sends three to the hospital

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn.-A wreck in Haywood County, involving a farming tractor, mini van and motorcycle sends three people to the hospital.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, a wreck was reported along Forked Deer Road and Bond Tie Road in northwest Haywood County involving the tractor.

A trooper on the scene told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News two people were taken by ambulance, one by helicopter.

The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Troopers said they are still trying to determine how the wreck happened.

The section of Forked Deer Road or Highway 180 remained closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the scene.