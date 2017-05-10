UT Martin to be designated Veterans Education Transition Support Campus

MARTIN, Tenn. — A special honor comes to the University of Tennessee at Martin as the state prepares to honor service men and women from the Volunteer State and across the country.

On May 26, the Friday before Memorial Day, the university will be designated by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission as an official Veterans Education Transition Support Campus.

The university will observe Memorial Day the same day with an annual commemoration ceremony.

Veterans and other visitors are invited to attend both events starting at 9 o’clock that morning.