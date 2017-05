WEATHER UPDATE

WARM AND MOSTLY SUNNY WEATHER IS EXPECTED TODAY AND INTO THURSDAY AFTERNOON. BY LATER THURSDAY AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL APPROACH THE AREA GIVING US CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THE BEST CHANCES WILL OCCUR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY AND THE DISTURBANCE MOVES THROUGH. A FEW STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE. DRY WEATHER AND PLEASANT TEMPERATURES AND LOW HUMIDITIES ARE EXPECTED FOR THE WEEKEND.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com