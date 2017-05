‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive is going strong

JACKSON, Tenn. — In an update as the third day of the local “Battle of the Badges” comes to an end, last year’s champ is leading the way.

So far, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office leads the way with seven participants.

Jackson police have had five donations so far, followed by the Madison County Fire Department at four.

Donors still have until May 19 to stop by Lifeline Blood Services on Sterling Farms Drive and take part.