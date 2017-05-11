Congressman Kustoff addresses hot topics in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Lions and Rotary clubs along with the Chamber of Commerce held lunch and conversation Thursday afternoon with Congressman David Kustoff.

“It’s a great district, and it’s good to be home,” Tennessee Republican Congressman David Kustoff said. “I don’t stay in Washington. I come back home, and we’re touring around and listening to people so I can hear from people and know what’s important. Secondly, so I can inform them of what’s going on.”

Along with taking questions, the Republican from Georgetown defended his vote to repeal Obamacare last week, saying the current health care system isn’t giving West Tennesseans enough options.

“I had to do something to work on fixing health care, that coupled with people having rising premiums and rising deductibles,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff says he does expect changes when the bill gets to the Senate but hopes a compromise is reached.

As for the hot topic dominating news rights now, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Kustoff says he has questioned his decisions in the past but says being let go was the president’s call.

“Let’s get an FBI director now that the men and women of the FBI can rally around, and somebody who can effectively lead the FBI,” Kustoff said.

He says next on his agenda is to push for eliminating in-state taxes, something he’s ready to get done.

“That could be huge if we could do what we set out to accomplish,” Kustoff said. “I want to do it, and I want to do it in 2017.”

Kustoff says he’s also looking forward to passing bills that will lower taxes for small businesses.