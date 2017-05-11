Councilman Conger holds town hall meeting, discusses sanitation, trash pickup concerns

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson city councilman Scott Conger hosted a town hall Thursday night to address sanitation and trash pick up concerns.

The councilman said this comes after receiving several complaints about trash and garbage not being picked up on time.

At the meeting, representatives from the city and Waste Management were on hand to answer questions and address concerns.

“Just understanding what a container is suppose to look like and the size of it, what backdoor pickup is. I think there’s a misconception that backdoor is where my backdoor actually is, but it’s 40 feet from the street,” said Councilman Conger.

Officials said you can go online to see exactly when your home is scheduled for pickup.