Downtown Dogs group holds 5th annual ‘Dog Trot’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.-The fifth annual Downtown Dogs ‘Dog Trot’ fundraising run was held Thursday night in downtown Jackson.

The 5K throughout the downtown area raises money for the Downtown Dogs group which focuses on rescuing dogs, who may be seen as too old or are dealing with health issues that keeps them from being taken in by other groups.

Runners and walkers were encouraged to bring their own dogs along.

“We’re a very small group, we don’t have the name recognition of larger groups so people support is very important to us,” said Emily Strope of Downtown Dogs.

There were more than 60 runners and walkers that took part in this great cause.