Heritage Center to host first-ever bluegrass music festival

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. –Get in touch with your roots at an upcoming bluegrass concert.

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center will host its first-ever Hatchie Bottom Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, May 13.

That’ll run from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the center in Brownsville.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature local bands.

For more information, call (731) 779-9092.