Hop on your lawn mower for an afternoon of racing

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. –Grab your lawn mower and hit the race track for a day of fun.

On Saturday, May 13, join in the fun at “Race in the Bottom,” a day of lawn mower racing at Scotts Hill City Park.

Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the races will start at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for kids ages 7 to 12, and kids 6 and under are free.

All proceeds from the races will go to the park.