‘Little Free Library’ for children opens in Liberty Garden Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered Thursday morning for the dedication of the city’s newest library.

It’s called the Little Free Library and is located in the Children’s Garden at Liberty Garden Park on Channing Way in north Jackson.

Organizers say it’s meant to promote literacy and building of community. It was created with the help of the Jackson-Madison County Public Library and the Keep Jackson Beautiful Commission.

“They’ll see some book that just sparks their imagination and take it home and read it, and they can either bring it back or just bring back another book and replace it just to share the joy of reading with the children,” Jackson-Madison County Library Director Dinah Harris said.

Harris tells us there will be a total five “little libraries” like this one around Jackson by June. Local students are helping design and paint them.