Madison Co. Relay for Life slated for Friday night

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate those affected by cancer at an upcoming gathering.

On Friday, May 12, opening ceremonies for the Madison County Relay for Life will kick off at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Jackson.

At the relay, you can grab some food, kids can play games, enter a silent auction, and enjoy a free concert at The AMP.

These night-long events help remember loved ones lost, honor cancer survivors, and raise money for the American Cancer Society.