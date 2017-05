Madison Co. Sheriff to host 27th community meeting

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. — Attend a community meeting and make your voice known to local leaders.

On Thursday, May 11, Madison County Sheriff John Mehr will host his 27th community meeting.

That’ll start at 6:30 p.m. inside the fire station at Beech Bluff.

Gary Thompson will serve as the host.

The public is invited with no questions or topics off limits.