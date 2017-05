New salon to host ribbon cutting ceremony

PARIS, Tenn.–A new place to spruce yourself up is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the public is invited.

On Thursday, May 11, Attitudes Hair and Nail Salon on Volunteer Drive in Paris will open at 9:00 a.m. with an open house running until 5:00 p.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m.

The salon says there will be giveaways and prizes every hour, as well as refreshments.

For more information, call (731) 644-1039.