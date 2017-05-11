North Side wins district championship

JACKSON, Tenn. — The North Side Indians took down Jackson Christian for a second time on the season, 3-1, to claim the district 15-a double a championship.

John McCurrach, the Indians head coach was thrilled, said this was by far one of his happiest days as an Indian head coach.

“This is the best thing that’s happened, I think with us ever,” McCurrach said. “We played a good team tonight, but I’m so proud of the boys. Unbeaten record, that together with Best of The West, what a season North Side soccer has had, yup.”