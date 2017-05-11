Police search for woman, accused of using stolen debit card

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson police are asking for help finding a woman they said stole an elderly woman’s debit card as she shopped for groceries and racked up more than $800 in charges.

Officers believe the woman stole the debit card from the victim’s wallet while at Kroger on Stonebrook Place, then spent more than $400 there and at the nearby Target. She was seen getting into a gray sedan.

If you recognize this woman, call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400.