Preliminary hearing held for woman accused in downtown Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.-The woman accused of killing Betsy Raines inside of a downtown law firm in April was set to appear in court Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

However, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was told 60-year-old Shurnue Bratton refused to enter the courtroom for her hearing.

Her psychological evaluations revealed she is competent for trial. Her case will now be heard by a Madison County grand jury.