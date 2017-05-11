Principal stays the night at school after students reach Relay for Life goal

JACKSON, Tenn.-We can guarantee you who will be the first one to school Friday morning at Thelma Barker Elementary in north Jackson…

the principal!

Principal Ryan Kirkbride is spending the night, at the school.

It was the deal he made with his students, if they reached their goal of raising $11,000 for Relay for Life.

“Actually some kids were scared, they didn’t want me to spend the night because they were afraid something was going to happen, but, I just think they think it’s cool, you know, I think some of them want to spend the night with me,” said Principal Kirkbride.

Kirkbride is posting videos throughout the night to prove he really is spending the night. He even hosted a live broadcast at 9 p.m., THursday night. He will welcome the students in his pajamas, Friday morning.