Red Cross honors local heroes at annual luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The local chapter of the American Red Cross on Thursday honored some of our West Tennessee heroes.

State Sen. Kerry Roberts spoke at the annual Heroes Luncheon at Union University.

Local heroes honored for their exceptional community service at the luncheon were:

Humanitarian of the Year: Carl Rudd

Uniformed Hero of the Year: Chris Younger, Henderson County Fire Department Chaplain

Red Cross Volunteer of the Year: Travis Smith Jr.

Red Cross Distinguished Service Members: Dennis and Mary Lee