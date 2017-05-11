Strawberry Festival’s Junior Floats Parade attracts thousands

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Thousands made their way to downtown Humboldt Thursday morning for a one-of-a-kind tradition.

It’s that time of year again, when Main Street shuts down, sidewalks are taped off and food vendors line every corner.

It’s Strawberry time, and on Thursday morning the 80th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Junior Floats Parade ran through downtown.

“This parade is different because it’s kind of like how it used to be before motorized vehicles, because everything is hand pulled,” Strawberry Festival general chairman Melissa Swingler said.

With everything from wagons to elaborate floats, this parade marched down Main Street for its 80th year.

“There are all these floats and all these people get to meet other people because they are in floats together and stuff like that,” parade attendee Ryleigh Mullins said.

This year, organizers say this is the largest Junior Floats Parade they’ve ever seen, but it’s about much more than the bells and whistles.

“It’s like a reunion, basically, just for us, and it’s really fun to do everything,” Humboldt native Brooklyn Ivy said.

And the biggest piece of advice if you are making your way out to the festival? “Get here early if you want a good spot,” Emma Waller said. “That’d be the main thing.” And she knows what she’s talking about. She has been coming to the festival for nearly 40 years.

The Grand Floats Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, rain or shine, on Main Street in Humboldt.

We’ll have more from Thursday’s festivities this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

