Strong Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Weather Update – 6:35 p.m. Thursday

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are taking shape across West Tennessee tonight but more widespread rain and stronger thunderstorms are expected to move in later this evening. Stay weather aware!

TONIGHT

West Tennessee has a chance for showers and thunderstorms from this evening through the overnight hours. There’s a marginal (1 out of 5) to a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the area.

If a thunderstorm does become strong or severe, the main concerns would be with hail and strong winds. We could also see flash flooding with these thunderstorms as they’ve been moving very slowly this evening.

The chance for rain will last from tonight through Friday afternoon and early evening. Rain is still a possibility at the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Grand Floats Parade so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the forecast keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

