Students get to dunk teachers, director at annual event

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.-Thursday was a warm day so it was a great day to take a dip… or a dunk.

For the second year, directors of the 21st Century Extended Learning Program, got dunked.

The program offers before and after school learning opportunities in the Gibson County Special School District.

The students with the best attendance got the chance to dunk everyone from their teachers to the director.

“They’re making gains, they’re making progress, and we just want to encourage them that what they’re doing is valuable for their lifelong livelihood,” said Letita Smith, of the Gibson County Special School District.

Students from Kenton, Rutherford, Dyer, Yorkville and Spring Hill were part of Thursday’s fun.