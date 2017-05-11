Suspicious package leads to marijuana edible bust at Martin apartment

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police say a tip about a suspicious package delivery led to a drug bust at a Martin apartment.

Dennis Polythress, 20, of Martin faces charges of simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to an apartment on Ellis Street in reference to a suspicious package having been delivered there, according to the release.

Police say Polythress gave permission to search the residence where they found 62 edible marijuana gummies, three bottles of THC oil, four syringes of THC oil, THC wax, 22 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Polythress was released on a criminal summons.