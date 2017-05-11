Truck overturns hauling trailer full of milk in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.-There was no reason to cry over spilled milk in Huntingdon, Thursday morning, after inmates were brought in to help save the truck full of milk.

Police said this semi ran off the road at Veterans Drive and Lexington Street around 4 a.m., with the trailer full of gallon jugs of milk.

Jail inmates helped move all 3,600, one by one into another trailer with the road reopening around 2:30 p.m.

Some of the milk was donated to the jail and no injuries were reported.