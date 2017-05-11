Victim transported after being struck by vehicle in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One person was transported Thursday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in east Jackson.

Authorities responded Thursday afternoon to a call for help along Lane Avenue. Jackson police confirm a person was struck but no additional details about the victim or incident have been released.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was on scene as a victim was loaded into a stretcher and into an ambulance, which left a short time later.

Witnesses gave differing accounts of what took place. One said a child was hit, while another said it was a man who was under patient care by someone who was supposed to be watching him.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.