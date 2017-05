WEATHER UPDATE

LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK ACROSS THE REGION LATER TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY. NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE REGION TONIGHT AND CONTINUE FRIDAY. SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT ACROSS EAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL AND WEST TENNESSEE. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST ARKANSAS WHICH COULD RESULT IN ADDITIONAL FLOODING. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD IN FOR THE WEEKEND WITH DRY WEATHER, PLEASANT TEMPERATURES AND LOW HUMIDITIES. DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK AS UPPER LEVEL HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS OVER THE REGION. TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB WELL INTO THE 80S MONDAY AND TUESDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

