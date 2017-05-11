Woman charged with felony reckless endangerment during Congressman Kustoff visit

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn.– A special visit from Congressman David Kustoff.

“This week I have been on a farm tour visiting farms and agriculture all across the 8th Congressional District,” U.S. Representative Kustoff said.

But not everyone has been welcoming.

“Very shaken up. It’s very traumatic if you’ve never been in a situation like that,” Weakley County Sheriff”s Dept. Investigator Marty Plunk said.

Wendi Wright, 35, is charged with felony reckless endangerment after she is accused of repeatedly following the Germantown Republican’s vehicle.

“She followed them and placed her vehicle in a manner next to them where they felt as if they were forced off the road,” Plunk said.

With Kustoff, his aide and driver inside, Wright reportedly followed them several miles outside of Martin. When they stopped she reportedly jumped out of her truck and beat on the windows.

“The driver lowered the window enough to try and ask her the question and she reached in. At that point he started to drive off and she placed herself in front of the vehicle,” Plunk said.

“It’s OK to disagree and have discourse, but you need to be civil about it,” Dean of Agriculture and Applied Science Dr. Todd Winters said.

Dr. Winters was in an agriculture meeting with Kustoff right before the alleged incident and was alerted to what happened.

“I was trying to figure out who this student was and how they would have known and who this person was because I didn’t know it was a student at that time,” Winters said.

The sheriff said Wright was driving a Dodge pickup with a University of Tennessee license plate.

She is currently free on a $1,000 bond.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department said Wright was not armed at the time.

They also said they would have provided extra security if they would have known the congressman was in town.

Investigators said Wright is not cooperating and will not say why she is so angry with Kustoff.

We asked the congressman for comments but he referred us to Capitol Police.

They told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they can not comment on an ongoing investigation.