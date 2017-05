Downtown Amp kicks off 2017 concert series

JACKSON, Tenn. — In conjunction with Relay for Life, ‘The Amp at the Market’ kicked off its 2017 concert series Friday night.

The early rain showers did not stop folks from grabbing the family and their lawn chairs.

Friday, the Kimberlie Helton Band performed in the first of 10 free shows ‘The Amp’ will host this summer.