Local businesses offer hope for last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mother’s Day is Sunday. If you haven’t purchased a gift yet, local business owners say there is still time to pick one up.

Workers cut flowers Friday at J. Kent Freeman Floral Design and Gift Company. Workers were slammed, busy filling orders for Mother’s Day.

“The No. 1 flower this season seems to be hydrangeas, peonies, tulips,” owner J. Kent Freeman said. “We have a nice selection of all three of those.”

Freeman said delivery fees start at $45. “We do not deliver on Sunday, so you need to get those orders in,” he said.

If mom has allergies, Robert’s Jewelers on Vann Drive offers other Mother’s Day options. “Just anything that you want from $20 up, we’ve got it,” owner Janet Silver said.

Silver suggested mother-daughter bracelets, UNOde50 jewelry or Pandora pieces. “Give her something from your heart, and most of all tell your mom how much you love her,” she said.

According to Offers.com, more than 20 percent of the moms they surveyed said they would enjoy a massage or a spa day package this Mother’s Day.

Freeman also sells candles, pottery and English garden gift baskets. He said they probably will not take any more flower orders Saturday, except for walk-ins. “If you come in and pick it up, we customize to your budget,” he said.

If you plan to take mom out to eat, consider calling ahead. Twist Midtown Bar & Grill inside the DoubleTree Hotel said they already have more than 700 reservations for Sunday.

J. Kent Freeman Floral Design and Gift Company is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Robert’s Jewelers is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.