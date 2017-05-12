Madison Co. Relay for Life kicks off in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Although rain is threatening, that’s not stopping folks in downtown as the Madison County Relay for Life is winding up.

The event is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Farmers Market. All night long, participants will honor lost loved ones and cancer survivors while raising money for the American Cancer Society.

There’s plenty of vendors selling food and games for the entire family until 10:30 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m., the Amp also kicks off its 2017 free concert series. Kimberly Helton will take the stage Friday night, so grab your lawn chair.

We’ll have more on the Relay for Life on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10.